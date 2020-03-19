Journey to High Places “In Search of Spring” Hike
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Join Kathie Driscoll in search of early spring wildflowers as we hike Mau-Har Trail from Rt. 56 for a healthy seven miles to Reed’s Gap. Rated strenuous. Water, lunch and hiking shoes required. Payment is due at time of registration. $6/Member, $10/Non-Member.
Info
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Outdoor