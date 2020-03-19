Journey to High Places “In Search of Spring” Hike

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Join Kathie Driscoll in search of early spring wildflowers as we hike Mau-Har Trail from Rt. 56 for a healthy seven miles to Reed’s Gap. Rated strenuous. Water, lunch and hiking shoes required. Payment is due at time of registration. $6/Member, $10/Non-Member.

Info

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Outdoor
434-325-8169
