Journey to High Places Hike

We’ll start this hike from a high place on a Wintergreen trail but will trek down 1500 ft. from the Upper Shamokin Falls to the Lower Shamokin Falls for approximately five miles. This hike is rated strenuous. Bring water and lunch. Wear hiking shoes/boots. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $6/Member, $10/Non-Member.

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
434-325-8169
