Journey to High Places Hike
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Hikers can stretch their legs on this hike for a cool 7.5 miles from Humpback Rocks to Rockfish Gap. Rated strenuous. Bring water and lunch. Wear hiking shoes/boots. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $6/Member, $10/Non-Member.
Info
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, This & That