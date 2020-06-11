Journey to High Places Hike

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Hikers can stretch their legs on this hike for a cool 7.5 miles from Humpback Rocks to Rockfish Gap. Rated strenuous. Bring water and lunch. Wear hiking shoes/boots. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $6/Member, $10/Non-Member.

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
434-325-8169
