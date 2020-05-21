Journey to High Places Hike
Join us for our 2nd spring power hike in the beautiful Blue Ridge. We will hike Kennedy Ridge trail for 10 miles enjoying spring blooms and breathtaking views. This hike is rated moderate to strenuous. Bring water and lunch. Wear hiking shoes/boots. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $6/Member, $10/Non-Member.
