Journey to High Places Hike

to Google Calendar - Journey to High Places Hike - 2020-05-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Journey to High Places Hike - 2020-05-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Journey to High Places Hike - 2020-05-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Journey to High Places Hike - 2020-05-21 09:00:00

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Join us for our 2nd spring power hike in the beautiful Blue Ridge. We will hike Kennedy Ridge trail for 10 miles enjoying spring blooms and breathtaking views. This hike is rated moderate to strenuous. Bring water and lunch. Wear hiking shoes/boots. Payment is due at time of registration. Advance registration required. $6/Member, $10/Non-Member.

Info

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Fitness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
434-325-8169
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Journey to High Places Hike - 2020-05-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Journey to High Places Hike - 2020-05-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Journey to High Places Hike - 2020-05-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Journey to High Places Hike - 2020-05-21 09:00:00