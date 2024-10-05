John C. Campbell Folk School Fall Festival

× Expand John C. Campbell Folk School

The Annual Fall Festival was established in 1974 and is held each year on the first full weekend in October, with this year falling on October 5th & 6th, 2024. There are three outdoor areas for vendors, including juried and non-juried areas, that wind along parts of our beautiful 270-acre campus. In 2023, over 200 vendors shared their work with over 13,000 visitors throughout the southern Appalachian region of TN, VA, NC & SC, and GA. Two stages are host to dozens of local and regional musicians and dancers. There is a $25 non-refundable application fee, and booth fees range from $225 for a 10’x10′ booth in non-juried areas to $300 for our open-air Festival Barn spaces. Options are available for electricity in some vendor areas. Acceptance notifications will be sent the week of May 15th, with booth fees due by July 1st at 5PM. In order to receive a full refund for cancelations, you must let us know by no later than July 15th. We do maintain a waitlist, and vendors will be notified of their waitlist status.