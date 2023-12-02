× Expand photo courtesy of Gwynita Steele It is a fun filled morning ringing in the holiday season with the sounds of jingle bells, the smell of fresh cut North Carolina Fraser Fir Christmas trees and all the wonders downtown West Jefferson, NC has to offer.

The Jim Snyder Christmas Tree 5k Run/Walk is a fun filled morning ringing in the holiday season. It's held December 2 in the coolest corner of NC and winners are awarded Christmas tree prizes as well as prizes for the best costumes. The hilly course is one of the most challenging in NC. Entry is available at raceentry.com. Day of race registration begins at 9:00am at 107 W 2nd St, West Jefferson. where the race begins and ends. Entry fee is $25. For more information email westjeffersonlionsclub@gmail.com or call 336-877-6003.