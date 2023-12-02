Jim Snyder Christmas Tree 5K Run/Walk

to

Downtown West Jefferson West Jefferson, North Carolina 28694

The Jim Snyder Christmas Tree 5k Run/Walk is a fun filled morning ringing in the holiday season. It's held December 2 in the coolest corner of NC and winners are awarded Christmas tree prizes as well as prizes for the best costumes. The hilly course is one of the most challenging in NC. Entry is available at raceentry.com. Day of race registration begins at 9:00am at 107 W 2nd St, West Jefferson. where the race begins and ends. Entry fee is $25. For more information email westjeffersonlionsclub@gmail.com or call 336-877-6003.

Info

Downtown West Jefferson West Jefferson, North Carolina 28694
Fitness, Health & Wellness, Sports
336-877-6003
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Jim Snyder Christmas Tree 5K Run/Walk - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jim Snyder Christmas Tree 5K Run/Walk - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jim Snyder Christmas Tree 5K Run/Walk - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jim Snyder Christmas Tree 5K Run/Walk - 2023-12-02 09:00:00 ical