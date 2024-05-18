Jfest is the Tennessee Valley’s largest Christian Music Festival, with an amazing lineup of artists every year!

With artists from Crowder to MercyMe, Lecrae to For King & Country, we bring the best in Christian music to the Jfest stage every year! Whether you’re discovering new ones, or singing along to your favorites, Jfest packs the best in Christian music into one great day in Chattanooga, TN!