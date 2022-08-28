Jessi & The River Cats on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Jessi & The River Cats

Americana music group performing acoustic renditions of well-known country, rock, and pop songs, with a hint of bluegrass thrown in for color. Dale Huffman (lead guitar)brings a lifetime of blues, rock, and country influence to his unique style of acoustic guitar playing. He also sings backing harmony vocals. Marshal Huffman (bass/percussion)is a multi-instrumentalist, laying down a rhythmic foundation band. He can also grab a guitar and belt out a soulful lead vocal. Blake Vance (mandolin) is a multi-instrumentalist who plays whatever is needed. Although the majority of Blake’s musical experience has been in the traditional bluegrass world, he's well versed in many musical styles. Rounding out the quartet is Jessica Gardner (lead vocal/guitar)—the “the voice” of the band, delivering a sweet, flawless vocal performance that is an absolute pleasure to listen to. Also, she holds down a solid rhythm accompaniment on guitar. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/uCj0b9qEWTw FREE