Jerry Mucklow, 4th Qtr Artist in Residence
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Jerry Mucklow is a multi-talented digital photographer whose subject matter is as vast as his talent. With an extensive background in landscape and commercial photography, his catalog of work is filled with striking images that tell a story and immediately captures your attention. His work is sure to impress during his artist-in-residency at the Art Center. Opening reception will be held October 5, 5-7pm
Info
