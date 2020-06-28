Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit open the 36th season of An Appalachian Summer Festival on Sunday, June 28 at 8pm at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. The summer stop is part of the highly anticipated national tour behind the group’s newest album, Reunions (to be released May 15). As such, the festival is included in the tour announcement and is opening up sales ahead of the rest of the festival in support of the tour. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit is A Schaefer Popular Series Event.

Tickets:

$60 adults, $50 students. *Limit 4 tickets per transaction*

MONDAY, MARCH 2 at 9AM – LOCAL/WALK-UP PRESALE - Maximum 500 tickets available for purchase in person only at the Schaefer Center Box Office, 733 Rivers Street, Boone, NC. No phone/online sales.

Beginning TUESDAY, MARCH 3 at 9AM – Online, in person, or by phone at www.appsummer.org, 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046.

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
