Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing

Join us Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. for a donut and beer pairing with Krispy Kreme Donuts. Each pairing offers four different donuts with a flight of beer from Beech Mountain Brewing Company. Pairings are $15 and are served as an optional menu item. Entry to the event is FREE. Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Taproom and Grill offers a full bar and a variety of menu options. Once you’ve satisfied your sweet tooth, enjoy live music from If Birds Could Fly Music will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..