Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing

Google Calendar - Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing - 2020-02-07 00:00:00

Beech Mountain Ski Resort 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, North Carolina

Join us Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. for a donut and beer pairing with Krispy Kreme Donuts. Each pairing offers four different donuts with a flight of beer from Beech Mountain Brewing Company. Pairings are $15 and are served as an optional menu item. Entry to the event is FREE. Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Taproom and Grill offers a full bar and a variety of menu options. Once you’ve satisfied your sweet tooth, enjoy live music from If Birds Could Fly Music will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Info

Beech Mountain Ski Resort 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, North Carolina View Map
828-387-2011
Google Calendar - Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing - 2020-02-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Krispy Kreme Donut and Beer Pairing - 2020-02-07 00:00:00