For decades, the unforgettable caricature of veteran comedian James Gregory has stood grinning; his shirt untucked, his arms outstretched, a carefree welcome to a down-home, hilarious comedy experience.

The James Gregory show turns the clock back to a time when life was simpler; to a better time, before the death of common sense; a time when people sat on the front porch and actually talked to each other without a cell phone in their ear.

We welcome Gregory back to the stage for an evening of non-stop laughter with a wry sense of the absurd, a Southern accent and universal story-telling. The ridiculous, the common and sometimes even the simplest events all become hilarious in the hands of this master storyteller and world-class comedian.