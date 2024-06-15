× Expand Jackson Square Lavender Festival Image Credit: Shawn Millsaps

Since 1999, the Lavender Festival has grown larger and more popular each year. Thousands of people visit the festival in Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge each year to see a variety of regional vendors whose goal is to celebrate health, herbs, and the environment. The Lavender Festival is scheduled yearly for the third weekend in June, at the peak season for the herb it celebrates.

From homemade jams to fine art, you can enjoy the sounds of music floating through the square from the large Festival Tent, as well as the Nine Lakes Wine Tasting, Featured Speakers and Demonstrations, Herb Lunch and a Tour of Gardens.