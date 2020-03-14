After Jack in Concert

After Jack is a musical celebration of togetherness. Combine your most beloved musical memories with a foot-stomping string band and top it off with harmonies that spring straight from the soul of the mountains, and you’ve got After Jack.

After Jack hails from Ferrum, VA, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The all-female trio performs music from and inspired by the rich musical traditions of the region. Founding members Rachel and Emily Blankenship-Tucker met in 2010, while working as professional actors in a regional theatre company. During their tenure with the company, they created original theatrical productions that highlighted a variety of traditional musical styles, produced favorite contemporary plays, and carried on the oral traditions of the Blue Ridge region through dramatizations of traditional folklore and songs. This experience served as a catalyst for the group’s creation, and a foundation for their current work. Songwriter Catherine Backus joined the group in 2019, rounding out the trio, and bringing sparkling instrumentals and her own powerhouse vocals to the mix.

After Jack has the musical variety for just about any situation. They blend and match their voices and harmonies seamlessly between one another, making their music light on its notes and — without the deep, gruff sound of a male singer — high, peppy and soothing to the ears.

“Basically every song that we do, we try to incorporate our harmonies into,” says Rachel Blankenship-Tucker, who plays mainly fiddle and banjo and is married to bandmate Emily. “You can have simple harmonies or really tough ones that make it sound really cool and that’s what we try to strive for — [to] see how tight we can actually get the three parts and how we can amplify the musicality of our songs through our harmonies.”

