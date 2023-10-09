Italian Renaissance Alive

Your Italian Adventure Awaits

Making its world premiere at Biltmore, Grande Experiences’ all-new multi-sensory experience is a spellbinding journey across Italy. Set to a powerful operatic score, it illuminates the masterworks of such icons as Michelangelo, Raphael, Botticelli, and Caravaggio.

A fitting tribute to George Vanderbilt’s lifelong passion for fine art, this must-see event immerses you in the beauty and brilliance of his favorite works from the greatest artistic period in history.

Enjoy a 2nd Day of Gardens & Grounds Access FREE