Italian Renaissance Alive
to
Biltmore Estate 1 Lodge St., Asheville, North Carolina 28803
Your Italian Adventure Awaits
Making its world premiere at Biltmore, Grande Experiences’ all-new multi-sensory experience is a spellbinding journey across Italy. Set to a powerful operatic score, it illuminates the masterworks of such icons as Michelangelo, Raphael, Botticelli, and Caravaggio.
A fitting tribute to George Vanderbilt’s lifelong passion for fine art, this must-see event immerses you in the beauty and brilliance of his favorite works from the greatest artistic period in history.
Enjoy a 2nd Day of Gardens & Grounds Access FREE