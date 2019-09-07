Introduction to Splint Seat Weaving--Waterford Craft School Workshop

The Waterford Craft School comes to Sky Meadows with a hands-on workshop to turn your splint seat project into reality. Join weaver Pamela Foster, whose work can be seen in Colonial Williamsburg and the Loudoun Museum, to learn about the materials and preparation, as well as origins, history, and preservation of woven seats. Bring any size frame and leave with a finished seat.

Cost is $175 for the class and $20 for the materials. Students must bring their own frame.

Class size is limited, so register soon with the Waterford Craft School at: https://bit.ly/2Fx2Nwc.

Parking fee at the park is included in the registration. Be sure to take the time to explore the history and pastoral landscape of park after the workshop.