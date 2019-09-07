Introduction to Herbal Remedies--Waterford Craft School Workshop

Welcome to the world of herbs with the Waterford Craft School at Sky Meadows. Join Jessica Baker, owner of Dayspring Farm in Loudoun County and Juried Artisan with the Waterford Foundation for this three-hour, hands-on workshop. This introduction class will help open up the world of herbal remedies so you can begin to keep your household healthy and build, rather than suppress, your immune system. You will make a few easy remedies to take home with you and learn about some gentle, yet effective herbs that can be used often. This class covers the basics of the longer herbal weekend class. Learn about tinctures, oils, salves, teas and more.

Cost is $95. Register with the Waterford Craft School at: https://bit.ly/2XdP1tt.

Parking fee at the park is included in the registration. Be sure to take the time to explore the history and pastoral landscape of park after the workshop.