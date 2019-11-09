Introduction to Forest Bathing

Meets at Mary's Shelter in Picnic Area.

Join Sky Meadows State Park and the Paris Apothecary for The Joy of Forest Bathing, a presentation by Melanie Choukas-Bradley. This presentation serves as an introduction to the Forest Bathing Walk, a nature immersion experience guided by Melanie the following day at Sky Meadows.

A practice began in Japan in the 1980's. Forest bathing is full sensory immersion in the beauty and wonder of nature. Melanie, author of The Joy of Forest Bathing, will show beautiful slides of her forest bathing trip to Japan and forest bathing walks that she has led in Washington, D.C. and throughout the U.S. Learn how and where to forest bathe, and why many doctors are now prescribing 'nature' to their patients for physical and mental health. After her presentation, Melanie will be available to answer questions and sign copies of her book. Enjoy tea provided by the Paris Apothecary.

Cost of the program is $40, which includes the tea and $7.00 parking fee. Registration is required. Register for the presentation and the Forest Bathing Walk the following day for $80, and save $5 on each program.

Pre-register for either or both programs at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/forest-bathing-lecture-and-experience-at-sky-meadows-park-tickets-65102226512 .