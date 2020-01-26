Sample more than 30 wines from around the world (along with a few craft brews!) while you enjoy live music and expertly paired hors d'oeuvres and desserts at the Taubman Museum of Art's Seventh Annual International Wine Festival. Virginia Tech Senior Instructor John Boyer will give an insiders talk on the art of wine making, and galleries will be open so guests can enjoy hundreds of works on view. The souvenir wine glass is yours to take home to remember your special day.