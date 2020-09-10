International Plein Air Paint-Out

Fannin County’s “Art Town” provides the perfect setting for nature and art to come together during our 2020 Plein Air International Paint-Out Event. This 4-day event provides a multitude of opportunities to capture the spirit of plein air and the inherent natural beauty of our area. Artists from all over the country travel to our community to enjoy the county-wide paint outs, participate in master workshops, enjoy a quick draw event and silent auction, and enjoy networking with fellow plein air artists. Prizes totaling $1,000 will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Awards ceremony, event silent auction and closing reception will be held September 13 from 3pm – 6pm.