International Festival
Children's Museum of Oak Ridge 461 West Outer Drive, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830
Join us for our annual International Festival, a Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge tradition for 22 years! The Festival features a variety of world cultures through performances, food, crafts, children’s activities, and more. From music to dance to art, there will be something of interest for all ages. Scheduled performers include: Do Re Mi Dance Team, Trollkretsen Scandinavian Dancers, Oak Ridge Folk Dancers, Tennessee Irish Dancers, St. George Greek Dancers, with more to come! Proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum.
