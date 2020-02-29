Join us for our annual International Festival, a Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge tradition for 22 years! The Festival features a variety of world cultures through performances, food, crafts, children’s activities, and more. From music to dance to art, there will be something of interest for all ages. Scheduled performers include: Do Re Mi Dance Team, Trollkretsen Scandinavian Dancers, Oak Ridge Folk Dancers, Tennessee Irish Dancers, St. George Greek Dancers, with more to come! Proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum.