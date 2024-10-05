Travel around the world at this one event!

Long a hub of investment from businesses all over the globe, Spartanburg is truly an international city, with residents from more than 75 countries and more than 100 international businesses. To celebrate Spartanburg's global appeal and its corresponding diversity the City of Spartanburg hosted its first International Festival in 1985.

Today that festival has grown to become one of our city's most popular, with more than 12,000 people attending annually to celebrate and explore world cultures through food, music, dance, folk art, and much more.

Join us this year at Barnet Park on Saturday, October 5th!