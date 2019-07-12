International Conference on Cardiology and Cardiac Nursing
Zurich, Switzerland Zurich, Switzerland Zurich, Switzerland, Canton of Zurich 8000, Switzerland
Meetings International (Meetings Int.) invites you to attend the ‘’6th International Conference on Cardiology and Cardiac Nursing” which
is to be held on July 12-13, 2019 at Zurich, Switzerland.
This conference on Cardiology and Cardiac Nursing gives a chance to scientists, medical practitioners, research scholars and students to interact and share their knowledge and experience in Cardiology Conference. It also provides a global opportunity to the people from both academia and industry to interact for a noble cause of bringing about a change in the society by exchanging their ideas and putting forth the causes and solutions of healthcare on a wide number of people worldwide. This conference aims at discussing the role of lifestyle in causing different chronic diseases which can be otherwise prevented by taking adequate measures.
Conference Highlights: : Cardiac diseases & Heart Failure, Clinical Cardiology, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiac surgery and Transplantation, Cardiac Nursing, Cardiac Oncology, Cardiovascular Pharmacology, Diabetes and Cardio metabolic disorders, Veterinary Cardiology, Personalized Medicine-The Future, Sports and Exercise Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology, Paediatric and Geriatric Cardiology, Cardiac Regeneration, Cardiac Diagnosis, imaging and medical imaging etc.,
Website link: https://www.meetingsint.com/conferences/cardiology