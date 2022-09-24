An Inspirational Walk

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Tree and sky at Sky Meadows

Sensory Explorers’ Trail

"Take into your heart the peace of wild things." Absorb the transformative words of writers who love the outdoors as you walk along the Sensory Explorers' Trail. Join the Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalists as they read these passages aloud, allowing for personal contemplation, walking at a slow pace. The walk will meet at the Sensory Explorer Trailhead in the Picnic area. This guided, less than a mile, walk will be approximately one hour.

$10/car parking fee.