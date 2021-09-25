Inman Harvest Day

Harvest Day Festival, sponsored by the Greater Inman Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City, is held annually in downtown Inman, South Carolina on the last Saturday in September. This one-day arts and crafts festival draws about 20,000 visitors each year. Artists, craftspeople, special store-wide and sidewalk sales, food vendors, children’s activities, and entertainment throughout the day offer something for everyone. Visiting with old friends, or making new ones, reminds us why living in a small town is a great place to call home. Plan on joining us this September.