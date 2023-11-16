Indigenous Enterprise

to

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Indigenous Enterprise is a Native American intertribal dance troupe founded in 2015 with a mission to share the culture of Indigenous people and increase the understanding of Native identity through film, fashion, & dance. Showcasing traditional dance with dazzling regalia and a contemporary flair, the group presents a range of powwow styles, from fancy dance to jingle dress dance, and brings their rich cultural heritage to life with this dynamic performance of dance and song.

Info

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Indigenous Enterprise - 2023-11-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Indigenous Enterprise - 2023-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Indigenous Enterprise - 2023-11-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Indigenous Enterprise - 2023-11-16 19:00:00 ical