Activities and family entertainment Saturday & Sunday 9 to 5. On the grounds of Woody Gap School ~ Georgia's Smallest Public SchoolGA Hwy. 60, between Dahlonega and Blue Ridge. Featuring pork BBQ plates and sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixins'!Many vendor snacks such as funnel cakes, boiled peanuts, cotton candy, fried apple pies, homemade preserves.