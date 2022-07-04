Independence Day Sunset Fireworks Hike

to

Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711

Celebrate Independence Day with family, guests and friends, and the Swannanoa Valley Museum on a 1.5 mile moderate hike to the peak of Sunset Mountain in Black Mountain. You will enjoy fresh watermelon while watching the sun set and then the spectacular fireworks explode right at eye level over the town.

Info

Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711
Fitness, Outdoor
8286699566
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Independence Day Sunset Fireworks Hike - 2022-07-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Independence Day Sunset Fireworks Hike - 2022-07-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Independence Day Sunset Fireworks Hike - 2022-07-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Independence Day Sunset Fireworks Hike - 2022-07-04 19:00:00 ical