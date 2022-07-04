Independence Day Sunset Fireworks Hike
to
Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711
×
Swannanoa Valley Museum
Independence Day Sunset Fireworks Hike
Celebrate Independence Day with family, guests and friends, and the Swannanoa Valley Museum on a 1.5 mile moderate hike to the peak of Sunset Mountain in Black Mountain. You will enjoy fresh watermelon while watching the sun set and then the spectacular fireworks explode right at eye level over the town.
Info
Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711
Fitness, Outdoor