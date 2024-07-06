Independence Day Downtown Parade and Fireworks Event
Downtown Yadkinville Yadkinville, North Carolina 27055
TOWN OF YADKINVILLE & YADKINVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fourth of July Celebration, Parade, and Fireworks Event
Saturday, July 6th in Downtown Yadkinville
beginning time TBD
*Food trucks and Vendors
*Kid Zone with bounce houses & foam party
*Featuring Music from Nashville's Artist, Krystal King
Parade begins at 7:00 p.m.
Fireworks will begin at dark
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music, food, parade, and fireworks.
Tents and picnic tables will be set up for your convenience, as well as port-o-lets and handwashing stations.
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family