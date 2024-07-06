Independence Day Downtown Parade and Fireworks Event

TOWN OF YADKINVILLE & YADKINVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Fourth of July Celebration, Parade, and Fireworks Event

Saturday, July 6th in Downtown Yadkinville

beginning time TBD

*Food trucks and Vendors

*Kid Zone with bounce houses & foam party

*Featuring Music from Nashville's Artist, Krystal King

Parade begins at 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at dark

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music, food, parade, and fireworks.

Tents and picnic tables will be set up for your convenience, as well as port-o-lets and handwashing stations.