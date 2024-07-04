Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks

Downtown Marion NC Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752

The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. with a special spot is reserved at the beginning of the parade for Anything That Rolls. 

Grand Marshals are McDowell County veterans. 

Street Dancing with a live band begins at 7:00 PM.  

Fireworks at 9:45 PM.  

Facebook Event; https://www.facebook.com/events/930408751534610/

For more information, 828-652-2215

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
