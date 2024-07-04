Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks
to
Downtown Marion NC Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752
The parade begins at 6:00 p.m. with a special spot is reserved at the beginning of the parade for Anything That Rolls.
Grand Marshals are McDowell County veterans.
Street Dancing with a live band begins at 7:00 PM.
Fireworks at 9:45 PM.
Facebook Event; https://www.facebook.com/events/930408751534610/
For more information, 828-652-2215
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family