Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Mark your calendars for the Museum’s oldest annual event in celebration of our nation’s independence. This fun-filled, family-oriented event includes live music performances, old fashioned kids’ games, a kids’ craft trail, costumed demonstrations in the Pioneer Park, and great food.

This annual summer celebration is not to be missed!

Cool off in the museum center and visit the exhibits in the gallery.

Be sure to stop by the gift shop for handcrafted items, books, toys, home décor, and souvenirs!