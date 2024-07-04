Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration
Museum of Appalachia 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton, Tennessee 37716
Museum of Appalachia
While most Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, the Museum of Appalachia marks the occasion with an old- fashioned “anvil shoot”. Every 4th of July, the Museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air!
Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections and other special occasions. The anvil shoot is the centerpiece of an all-day celebration that includes a national bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, southern food, demonstrations from blacksmiths, beekeepers, dulcimer makers, spinners, weavers, rail splitters, and more.