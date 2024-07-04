Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration

× Expand Museum of Appalachia

While most Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, the Museum of Appalachia marks the occasion with an old- fashioned “anvil shoot”. Every 4th of July, the Museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air!

Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections and other special occasions. The anvil shoot is the centerpiece of an all-day celebration that includes a national bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, southern food, demonstrations from blacksmiths, beekeepers, dulcimer makers, spinners, weavers, rail splitters, and more.