Explore the mysteries of the dark at the Arboretum’s new exhibit, In the Dark, on display January 26 – May 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Baker Exhibit Center. This traveling exhibit developed by the Cincinnati Museum Center delves into dark environments and the unique ways animals, plants and humans adapt to areas with little to no light.

From a forest diorama of the Great Smoky Mountains to a re-creation of a Kentucky limestone cave, In the Dark features five immersive zones that enable visitors to experience the darkness of many unseen worlds. Through mechanical displays, life-size animal models and informational panels, families will learn and uncover what thrives beneath the soil, under the sea, in the shadows of the night and within other dark settings. Visitors will learn how birds find their way flying at night, how bats use echolocation to communicate and ways people have reacted to darkness throughout history.