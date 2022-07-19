The twice Grammy-nominated Imani Winds has led both a revolution and the evolution of the wind quintet through their dynamic playing, adventurous programming, imaginative collaborations and outreach endeavors. The ensemble’s playlist embraces traditional chamber music repertoire, but as a 21st century group, Imani Winds is committed to expanding the wind quintet repertoire by commissioning music from new voices that reflect historical events and the times in which we currently live. The evening’s program is titled “The Beauty of Strife,” illuminating how world events yield significant art.