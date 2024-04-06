iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival

Downtown Greenville SC Greenville, South Carolina 29601

The iMAGINE STEAM Festivals are designed to showcase PreK-12 education and career pathways in Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEAM) through fun, hands-on learning for families. The festival is a highly visible street festival that engages companies, schools, and nonprofits in providing exciting, interactive STEAM learning exhibits for PreK-12 students and their families. The purpose of the festival is to ignite the interest of students in STEAM learning and career pathways.

Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
