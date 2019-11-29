Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism will premier Illuminights-Explore Park’s Winter Walk of Lights on select nights beginning November 29, 2019 through January 1, 2020 at Roanoke County’s Explore Park, located at MP 115 off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Explore your holiday spirit through a dazzling world of over 500,000 lights. Journey at your own pace on a walking tour of displays celebrating nature, fantasy, adventure and Christmas traditions. Travel down our half-mile wooded path, and take in the sights and sounds of the season.

While you are here, enjoy nightly marshmallow roasting or shop for crafts at Explore Park's Christmas market. Choose from additional family activities on select nights. All proceeds go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park.