March 9 - April 14, 2024

This guest-favorite event brings new entertainment elements every Dolly fan will love. Guests can experience an updated version of the guest-favorite Paradise Road; a new show called Trio to celebrate the album of the same name which featured Dolly, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt; as well as an interactive singalong show that features some of Dolly’s biggest hits. The I Will Always Love You Music Festival kicks off the season with a festive event commemorating the art of songwriting and the stories behind the songs.