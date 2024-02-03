Huttengaudi Pub Crawl & Scavenger Hunt

× Expand Alpine Helen/White County Convention & Visitors Bureau

In Bavaria, a “Hüttengaudi” is a fun-filled evening of drinking, playing music, singing and dancing where everyone really lets loose. Here in Helen, this experience begins with a pub crawl and scavenger hunt, followed by a night of live entertainment at the restaurant of your choice.

Visit any of the participating businesses to pick up your card and begin your journey. You can begin your journey at any time on Friday and/or Saturday.

Get your card punched at each of the participating businesses.

Locate the answer to each of the clues of the scavenger hunt. The clues will be on the back of your card. Record your answer on the space provided.

Turn in your card at the Hofbrauhaus by 6:00 PM. Cards will not be accepted after 6:00 PM!

Winner will be the person that collects the most answers to the clues of the scavenger hunt and visits the most participating businesses. If there is more than one person who completes both tasks, the cards will be placed in a drawing for the prize—a 2 liter oak barrel! Drawing will take place during a Facebook Live event at the Hofbrauhaus, 6:30. Must be present to win.