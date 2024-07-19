× Expand The Art League of Marion

The annual Hungry Mother Festival is the longest running festival held in a Virginia State Park. This free festival is sponsored by the Art League of Marion, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of art, theater, and music in Smyth County, Virginia. Proceeds from the festival fund a variety of cultural activities including art scholarships and a county-wide art show for high school students. The Hungry Mother Festival includes juried arts and crafts, live music, and your favorite festival foods. All set in beautiful Hungry Mother State Park in Marion, Virginia.