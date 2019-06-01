Hunger Games™ Filming Location Tour of "District 12" at Henry River Mill Village

Henry River Mill Village 4255 Henry River Rd, North Carolina 28602

On Saturdays during June, walk in the footsteps of your favorite Hunger Games™ characters on our exclusive 2 1/2 hour tours…as featured on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Hollywood Treasures, the NY Times and USA Today! Tour all the original filming locations in “District 12” from the first Hunger Games™ movie with your fun and knowledgeable guides and staff. Enjoy scene re-enactments, photo opportunities, archery lessons and the opportunity to play Archery Tag™ with foam tipped arrows! Tours of “District 12” are Saturdays at 10am and 2pm (828) 883-3244 or 855-MOVIE-FAN Tickets and information are available at: www.hungergamesfantours.com leigh@hungergamesfantours.com

Henry River Mill Village 4255 Henry River Rd, North Carolina 28602 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Parents
828-883-3244
