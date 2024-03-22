We are thrilled that you are excited about the Hub City Hog Fest, a barbecue contest to benefit MOBILE MEALS OF SPARTANBURG, S.C. All proceeds from this event benefit Mobile Meals.

Since the the Hub City Hog Fest first started filling Downtown Spartanburg with the sweet, smoky smell of barbecue in 2013, it has raised more than $400,000 for Mobile Meals, and we hope to continue for many years to come. Please come out and not only have a lot of fun, but join with us in supporting this great organization and helping our community!