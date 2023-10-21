× Expand Hub City Brew Fest

LOCAL BREWS FROM THE CAROLINAS

We didn’t have to look that hard to find some great people making great beer. The Carolinas are represented from the Low Country to the Mountains. We have longtime local favorites like Rockers and New Groove, and North Carolina favorites Oskar Blues and Highland. You’re sure to find something special at this year’s Hub City Brew Fest. Look for continuous updates on the brewery list as we get closer to the date!

A PASSION FOR BEER

One thing that all of these breweries have in common is a passion for great beer and a respect for the craft of making it. Many of our brewers started in basements and garages, and now are helping home brewers get started by teaching classes and supplies. It’s not uncommon to hear of collaborative projects between breweries, and most of these guys have their “competitors” beers on tap in their own pubs.