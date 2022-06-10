× Expand Houstonfest Houstonfest Lineup Poster

Houstonfest was created in memory of Houston Caldwell, who passed away on April 30, 2010. He was only 18 years old, but his musical legacy, passion for the continued growth of our musical heritage, and his spirit of community service will live on as we continue to fulfill his vision.

Join us as we use the power of music and community service to transform lives as well as provide inspiration and avenues for regional youth to pursue their artistic endeavors preserving the musical heritage of this region. We also invite non profits and local artisans to participate in HoustonFest as a venue to both sell their products and demonstrate the arts and crafts of this region.

Proceeds from HoustonFest will go to the Galax Volunteer Fire Department with discretionary contribution to be made to local youth music and service education programs.