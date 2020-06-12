× Expand HoustonFest Galax.com Flyer showing some of the bands appearing in 2020

HoustonFest is a Bluegrass, Old-Time and Traditional music festival featuring name bands, local bands, and youth bands. Proceeds from this festival fund the Galax Volunteer Fire Department with discretionary funds set aside for the Houston Caldwell Music Scholarships for young musicians in the Appalachia area. The 2020 line up of over 30 bands includes the Dan Tryminski Band, Applachian Road Show, Lonesome River Band, Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, Presley Barker Band and many others.