Houstonfest is a fundraiser and charity concert to benefit the Galax Volunteer Fire Department. It is held in memory of Houston Caldwell, a volunteer firefighter, banjo player, and in the U.S. Army. He was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2010, and the festival was organized in his memory. All proceeds benefit the Galax Volunteer FIre Department and the Houston Caldwell Music Scholarship program for the young musicians in the Blue Ridge area. Over 30 bands will be performing on 4 stages, with the headliners being Daily & Vincent and Shenandoah. Prices for admittance for over 12 are from $20 to $40.