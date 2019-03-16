Hotel California - A Salute to the Eagles

For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy® award-winning sounds of the Eagles. See how a spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California to a level of international recognition normally reserved only for gold and platinum recording artists.

This dynamic, highly acclaimed show incorporates their very own world renowned vocal harmony and authentic instrumentation, including all specialty instruments in a stage spectacle that is both modern and exciting. Each concert presents an exciting showcase of The Eagles megahits such as “Take it Easy,” “Heartache Tonight” and of course, “Hotel California,” as well as selected titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh.

The magic and mystique of this truly timeless music is as powerful as it is captivating.