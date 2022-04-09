Cleveland, Tennessee, is introducing a fun, unique and totally unexpected food and art festival, Hot Slaw and Art Y’all!

Hot slaw is a unique side dish or topping not familiar to many menus… UNLESS you are in Cleveland, Tennessee. The mustard, mayo, secret sauce concoction is famous and common around these parts, but that is apparently not the case elsewhere. Organizers plan to celebrate the community’s hot slaw heritage with the National Hot Slaw Festival, dubbed Hot Slaw and Art Y’all! The event is set for April 9 in Downtown Cleveland, Noon – 9 p.m. and will stretch from the Courthouse Square, down First Street to First Street Square. Activities and event features are still in the works, but the festival is sure to include live music, artist exhibitors and vendors, pop-up street performances, family games, contests, food vendors, and yes, hot slaw! The event will end with the showing of an outdoor movie as a tribute to the Star-Vue Drive-in, the hot slaw hub of yesteryear! If your business is interested in sponsoring this event, please contact Melissa Woody at mwoody@clevelandchamber.com or Sharon Marr at mainstreet@clevelandtn.gov.