Hot Slaw & Art Y'all Festival

Hot slaw is a unique side dish or topping not familiar to many menus… UNLESS you are in Cleveland, Tennessee. The mustard, mayo, secret sauce concoction is famous and common around these parts, but that is apparently not the case elsewhere. Organizers plan to celebrate the community’s hot slaw heritage with the National Hot Slaw Festival, dubbed Hot Slaw and Art Y’all! The event is set for April 6, 2024 in Downtown Cleveland, Noon – 8 p.m. and will stretch from Central along Ocoee to Parker along First with the Courthouse in the center.

Check out the links for details on festival activities including live music, artist exhibitors, pop-up street performances, family games, contests, food vendors, and yes, HOT SLAW!