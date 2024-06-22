Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival



Maryville Greenway Amphitheater 325 Court Street, Maryville, Tennessee 37804

Hops in the Hills Craft Beer Festival set against the backdrop of the Smokies, returns for its ninth celebration.  This festival allows attendees to sample regional craft beer from the best breweries in the area.  This year’s festival will be located in the Maryville Greenway Amphitheater and will allow extra space for games, lounging and live music.

Festival price includes tastings, food, official event t-shirt and great live music.

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
865.983.2241

