“Hooking in the Mountains: Traditional to Contemporary”

The Transylvania Community Arts Council will partner with the Tarheel Ruggers Rug Hooking Guild to present an art exhibit at the TC Arts Council Gallery from March 8 - 29. An opening reception will be held on Friday, March 8 from 5 pm - 7 pm. The public is invited to stop by and meet the artists and enjoy wine and cheese. The TC Arts Council Gallery is located at 349 S. Caldwell Street in Brevard, NC and is open Monday thru Friday from 9:30 am – 5:00 pm. For more information call the TC Arts Council at 828-884-2787 or go to www.tcarts.org. For more information about Tarheel Ruggers: http://www.wncrughooking.com/